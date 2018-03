房产描述

Enjoy The Quiet Cul De Sac Of This Newly Renovated Home. Cathedral Ceilings Bamboo Floors Open Living With Fireplace New Kitchen And Expansive Decking With A View Of The Ocean As A Backdrop. Comfortably Laid Out With 4 Bedrooms 2 Baths And Second Common Area. Detached Storage/Studio Outdoor Shower And Close To Town And Ocean Beaches.