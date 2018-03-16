高端地产新闻
在售 - Red Bank, NJ, United States - ¥8,204,602
Red Bank, NJ, 07701 - United States

5 Alston Court

约¥8,204,602
原货币价格 $1,295,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (3 全卫, 2 半卫)
  • 4296
    平方英尺 (0.42 英亩)

房产描述

Old world charm with a modern sensibility. This completely renovated & expanded home is exquisitely appointed for the most discerning buyer. Filled w/natural light, this 5 bedrm, 3 full, 2 half bath hm features an elegant white kitchen w/center island, family room w/wet bar & slider to relaxing screen-in blue stone porch w/wood burning FP overlooking the expansive brick patio & extensive landscaping. Other features include formal dining room, living room w/gas FP & slider to office, luxurious master suite w/vaulted ceiling, sitting room & marble bath, third floor bedrm w/private bath & separate HVAC, elevator w/bsmt access, gleaming hard wood flrs, full house generator & full bsmt ideal for wine cellar. One of the most desirable streets with private access to the river & steps to downtown

MLS ID: 21743371

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
代理经纪:
Ray Peterson
7325591767

