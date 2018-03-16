39 Kanouse Ln

Stunning Custom Estate offers Elegance Comfort and Grace. Exquisite finishes and luxurious materials throughout. Quick ride to bus, rails for NYC commute. Impressive Circular Paver Entrance to this beautifully built quality Colonial. Dramatic 2-story foyer iron baluster custom spiral staircase. Spectacular architectural molding throughout.The Ultimate Luxury Gourmet Kit. fitted maple cabinetry, large center island, deep porcelin sink, 3 dishwashers, viking burners, warming draws, butler's pantry, paneled refrigerator and freezer. Truly customized cooking equipment. Opulent Baths have all custom sink bases & hand designed tile work. Grand Formal L/R wt Coffer Ceilings & custom ceiling lights & sconces. Lux Master suite sitting rm stunning bath.



