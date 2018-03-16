高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Montville Twp., NJ, United States - ¥8,553,060
免费询盘

Montville Twp., NJ, 07045 - United States

39 Kanouse Ln

约¥8,553,060
原货币价格 $1,350,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 3.5
    浴室 (3 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 4721
    平方英尺 (0.74 英亩)

房产描述

Stunning Custom Estate offers Elegance Comfort and Grace. Exquisite finishes and luxurious materials throughout. Quick ride to bus, rails for NYC commute. Impressive Circular Paver Entrance to this beautifully built quality Colonial. Dramatic 2-story foyer iron baluster custom spiral staircase. Spectacular architectural molding throughout.The Ultimate Luxury Gourmet Kit. fitted maple cabinetry, large center island, deep porcelin sink, 3 dishwashers, viking burners, warming draws, butler's pantry, paneled refrigerator and freezer. Truly customized cooking equipment. Opulent Baths have all custom sink bases & hand designed tile work. Grand Formal L/R wt Coffer Ceilings & custom ceiling lights & sconces. Lux Master suite sitting rm stunning bath.

> View additional property information and more photos

MLS ID: 3431101

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
代理经纪:
Lucy DeFeo
9732024872

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
代理经纪:
Lucy DeFeo
9732024872

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_