0 Cole Shears Court

Own your own private Paradise. 75 Acres of Pristine Parkland with its own Natural Lake. The Property is professionally marked with 4 levels of designated trail difficulty: with rest areas, campfires and natural rock formations. A perfect Getaway from the stress of daily living: Cross Country Skiing, fishing, ice skating, swimming, hiking, and hunting. The perfect place to write, read, relax, recharge, reflect and renew your spirit. One of a Kind property and setting. Come up from the City, come out from Town, Come in from the stresses of everyday living. 60 Minutes to NYC, close to Metro North and Major Highways. Pristine, Private and Peaceful. Also sold in conjunction with House on 11 acres at 250 E Boys Road. MLS# 4749967



