在售 - Carmel, NY, United States - ¥6,969,160
Carmel, NY, 10512 - United States

0 Cole Shears Court

约¥6,969,160
原货币价格 $1,100,000
土地

详情

  • 75.17
    英亩

房产描述

Own your own private Paradise. 75 Acres of Pristine Parkland with its own Natural Lake. The Property is professionally marked with 4 levels of designated trail difficulty: with rest areas, campfires and natural rock formations. A perfect Getaway from the stress of daily living: Cross Country Skiing, fishing, ice skating, swimming, hiking, and hunting. The perfect place to write, read, relax, recharge, reflect and renew your spirit. One of a Kind property and setting. Come up from the City, come out from Town, Come in from the stresses of everyday living. 60 Minutes to NYC, close to Metro North and Major Highways. Pristine, Private and Peaceful. Also sold in conjunction with House on 11 acres at 250 E Boys Road. MLS# 4749967

MLS ID: 4749973

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
代理经纪:
Jayne Morelock
9142775000

