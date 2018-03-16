119 Terrapin Trail

房产描述



Custom estate in The Loxahatchee Club with breathtaking lake and golf course views can be seen from this 5,772 sq ft 4 bedroom, 4.5 bath exquisite home with luxurious appointments. Enter through double etched glass doors into the grand, two story foyer and be struck by the dramatic floating staircase with the spacious living room beyond. The living room boasts triple French doors, a gas fireplace, built ins and detailed architectural millwork. The adjoining formal dining room is large enough to seat 12 comfortably. The kitchen is fit for the most discerning chef with custom cabinetry, granite countertops, top of the line stainless appliances including gas range, double ovens, SubZero refrigeration, dual dishwashers, a prep island, as well as a large island with breakfast bar that overlooks the informal dining and family rooms. A large first floor master suite is complete with a gas fireplace, sitting area, two oversized walk in closets and valet area, and His and Her Master Baths. Next to the Master Suite is the fully wood paneled office with French doors to it's own private covered patio. A convenient first floor guest suite is located on the opposite side of the home for guest and owners' privacy. Climb the beautiful staircase to the second floor foyer where you will find two large guest suites - both with ensuite baths. Each enjoy their own private balcony, one with a spiral staircase down to the outdoor amenities. The large covered patio boasts a summer kitchen and is detailed with a wood ceiling and has retractable screening/shutters and overlooks the tropical pool and spa. This home is outfitted with full impact resistant glass and garages for two cars plus a golf cart.

