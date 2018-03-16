406 Wacouta Street

房产描述



Impressive Loft Style Penthouse with exposed Brick and Timber. Rare opportunity to own one of the most exquisite custom penthouses in the Twin Cities featuring 4 patio/deck spaces with over 500 sf of outdoor living space and jaw dropping 360 views. Indigenous architectural features, lavish custom kitchen, baths and spectacular finishes. Full open loft concept in a vibrant urban community across from a beautiful park in the center of downtown surrounded by hip restaurants and grocery. Splendid!

