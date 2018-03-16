高端地产新闻
在售 - Saint Paul, Minnesota, United States - ¥6,969,160
Saint Paul, Minnesota, 55101 - United States

406 Wacouta Street

约¥6,969,160
原货币价格 $1,100,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 2680
    平方英尺

房产描述


Impressive Loft Style Penthouse with exposed Brick and Timber. Rare opportunity to own one of the most exquisite custom penthouses in the Twin Cities featuring 4 patio/deck spaces with over 500 sf of outdoor living space and jaw dropping 360 views. Indigenous architectural features, lavish custom kitchen, baths and spectacular finishes. Full open loft concept in a vibrant urban community across from a beautiful park in the center of downtown surrounded by hip restaurants and grocery. Splendid!

MLS ID: 4883895

联系方式

经纪公司：
luxaddress
分部：
Keller Williams Integrity Realty, The Odd Couple Team
代理经纪:
Shane Montoya
(651) 492-6423

联系方式

周边设施

