9581 Redwood Court

Nestled mid-way between Carmel-by-the-Sea and Quaint Carmel Valley village is Carmel Valley Ranch, a wonderful gated golf course community that represents easy living with a lovely collection of indoor and outdoor facilities. Private and quiet, this beautiful three bedroom, three and a half bath Carmel Valley Ranch end unit with a two car garage, is turn-key and move-in ready. This exquisite town home is the epitome of high-style and casual elegance. it is remodeled with wonderful taste and attention to detail with stainless appliances, splendid custom finishes and lovely materials throughout. All major rooms are located on the main level. Including master bedroom, kitchen. half bath, living room with fireplace, dining room and laundry room. The upstairs has a second master suite and third bedroom with full bath. The large sunny patio is an entertainers delight. an ideal place to bask in the warm sunny Carmel Valley days and enjoy the very best of outdoor living that Carmel Valley Ranch life style has to offer.



