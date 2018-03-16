高端地产新闻
在售 - Carmel, CA, United States - ¥8,172,924
Carmel, CA, 93923 - United States

9581 Redwood Court

约¥8,172,924
原货币价格 $1,290,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 3.5
    浴室 (3 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 2350
    平方英尺 (0.05 英亩)

房产描述

Nestled mid-way between Carmel-by-the-Sea and Quaint Carmel Valley village is Carmel Valley Ranch, a wonderful gated golf course community that represents easy living with a lovely collection of indoor and outdoor facilities. Private and quiet, this beautiful three bedroom, three and a half bath Carmel Valley Ranch end unit with a two car garage, is turn-key and move-in ready. This exquisite town home is the epitome of high-style and casual elegance. it is remodeled with wonderful taste and attention to detail with stainless appliances, splendid custom finishes and lovely materials throughout. All major rooms are located on the main level. Including master bedroom, kitchen. half bath, living room with fireplace, dining room and laundry room. The upstairs has a second master suite and third bedroom with full bath. The large sunny patio is an entertainers delight. an ideal place to bask in the warm sunny Carmel Valley days and enjoy the very best of outdoor living that Carmel Valley Ranch life style has to offer.

MLS ID: 81684756

联系方式

经纪公司：
Sotheby's International Realty
分部：
Sotheby's Homes
代理经纪:
Laura Ciucci
8312368571

