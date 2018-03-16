高端地产新闻
在售 - Malibu, CA, United States - ¥82,236,088
Malibu, CA, 90265 - United States

3410 Serra Rd

约¥82,236,088
原货币价格 $12,980,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 6
    卧室
  • 4.5
    浴室 (4 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 5600
    平方英尺 (2.48 英亩)

房产描述

Located in the exclusive Serra Retreat neighborhood this beautifully remodeled one story, off the grid Solar home sits on approximately 2.5 acres. The luxurious compound includes a pool with mood lighting, spa, water slide, north/south lit tennis court, separate guest quarters and park-like grounds. The home offers new energy eff solar panels, 2 Tesla chargers with back-up batteries, new roof, windows & LED lighting along with many skylights. There is a private well to irrigate the luscious grounds which include 50+fruit trees, 25-palms, numerous exotic gardens tiered w/golf cart & walking paths. All bedrooms face the pool or gardens w/Pvt patios or fire pits. A gourmet kitchen includes a large island of reclaimed wood, Copper Blue Star 8-burner range, clear window fruit/veg frig, 2-dishwashers and Caesar stone counters. Powder room with petrified wood sink. Master has 2 closets with a barn door leading to a private office. Master bath finished with the finest materials looking out to a zen garden and fountain to relax. Large loft above the garage is presently used as a kids play-room. There is a detached guest/meditation/yoga room. There is also an outdoor BBQ area with wood burning pizza oven. Within walking distance to the beach, restaurants, and shopping areas. Come experience the 'Art of Living" in beautiful Malibu.

> View additional property information and more photos

MLS ID: 17-288102

联系方式

经纪公司：
Sotheby's International Realty
分部：
Sotheby's Homes
代理经纪:
Cormac O'Herlihy
3104578501

周边设施

