在售 - Greenwich, CT, United States - ¥36,714,802
Greenwich, CT, 06831 - United States

19 Witherell Drive

约¥36,714,802
原货币价格 $5,795,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 0.5
    浴室
  • 2.06
    英亩

房产描述

One of a kind Cotswold oasis on 2+ acres tucked away at the end of a cul-de-sac in the heart of Rock Ridge Association, minutes from town. Newly renovated 5 bedroom home with floor to ceiling windows overlooking magnificent views of Horseneck Brook and waterfall. Large open-plan gourmet kitchen & family room serves as a focal point of the home with sliding glass doors leading to pergola-covered terrace with fireplace. Serene, private setting with manicured lawns surround a free form pool and gazebo.

MLS ID: 101451

联系方式

经纪公司：
Sotheby's International Realty
分部：
Sotheby's Homes
代理经纪:
Joseph Barbieri
2036183112

