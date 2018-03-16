19 Witherell Drive

One of a kind Cotswold oasis on 2+ acres tucked away at the end of a cul-de-sac in the heart of Rock Ridge Association, minutes from town. Newly renovated 5 bedroom home with floor to ceiling windows overlooking magnificent views of Horseneck Brook and waterfall. Large open-plan gourmet kitchen & family room serves as a focal point of the home with sliding glass doors leading to pergola-covered terrace with fireplace. Serene, private setting with manicured lawns surround a free form pool and gazebo.



> View additional property information and more photos