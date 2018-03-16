902 S Summerlin Ave

Classical Mediterranean estate located centrally in Orlando has wonderful lake views. This 5-bedroom 3.5 bath home has been updated and many original architectural features have been restored to their original beauty. Lots of living space makes this the perfect place for entertaining including a family room, formal living room, a wine room, library, and outdoor patio. Updated lighting, ceiling fans, and fresh paint both inside and outside the home. New energy efficient windows have been installed in the office. The 1 bedroom 1 bath guest house next to the pool has a new AC unit. New professional landscaping in the front and side yard. This home is in a great location, come and see it today!



> View additional property information and more photos