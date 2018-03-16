高端地产新闻
在售 - Orlando, FL, United States - ¥6,937,482
Orlando, FL, 32806 - United States

902 S Summerlin Ave

约¥6,937,482
原货币价格 $1,095,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 3.5
    浴室 (3 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 4201
    平方英尺 (0.35 英亩)

房产描述

Classical Mediterranean estate located centrally in Orlando has wonderful lake views. This 5-bedroom 3.5 bath home has been updated and many original architectural features have been restored to their original beauty. Lots of living space makes this the perfect place for entertaining including a family room, formal living room, a wine room, library, and outdoor patio. Updated lighting, ceiling fans, and fresh paint both inside and outside the home. New energy efficient windows have been installed in the office. The 1 bedroom 1 bath guest house next to the pool has a new AC unit. New professional landscaping in the front and side yard. This home is in a great location, come and see it today!

MLS ID: O5547408

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
分部：
Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate
代理经纪:
Jeff Clark
4075715349

