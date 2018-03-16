51096 Calhoun Street

Rarely on the market! Zoned A-1, 7.69 acres within the county limits of Coachella Valley! Located on Calhoun between Ave 51 and Ave 52. This Ranch has endless opportunities! Main house offers approximately 1800 sq ft with 3B 2B. Three additional rental structures: 2B 1B, and 2 studio apartments, total square footage of all dwellings approximately 3,700 square feet. Covered parking for 6 vehicles. 2 wells and access to canal water! Call to view, appointment only.



> View additional property information and more photos