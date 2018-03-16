高端地产新闻
在售 - Coachella, CA, United States - ¥6,335,600
Coachella, CA, 92236 - United States

51096 Calhoun Street

约¥6,335,600
原货币价格 $1,000,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 7
    卧室
  • 4.5
    浴室 (4 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 3700
    平方英尺 (7.69 英亩)

房产描述

Rarely on the market! Zoned A-1, 7.69 acres within the county limits of Coachella Valley! Located on Calhoun between Ave 51 and Ave 52. This Ranch has endless opportunities! Main house offers approximately 1800 sq ft with 3B 2B. Three additional rental structures: 2B 1B, and 2 studio apartments, total square footage of all dwellings approximately 3,700 square feet. Covered parking for 6 vehicles. 2 wells and access to canal water! Call to view, appointment only.

> View additional property information and more photos

MLS ID: 217031642

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
代理经纪:
Denise Francis
7608619347

