在售 - Malibu, CA, United States - ¥56,988,722
免费询盘

Malibu, CA, 90265 - United States

31506 Victoria Point Rd

约¥56,988,722
原货币价格 $8,995,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 4.5
    浴室 (4 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 4118
    平方英尺

房产描述

Exquisite oceanfront Nantucket inspired custom home located in the one of the most private locations on gated prestigious Victoria Point Rd. The entry floor comprises of a kitchen equipped with state of the art Wolf and Sub-zero appliances, and a generous living room with fireplace opening up to an oversized balcony with an outdoor kitchen, successfully incorporating the California indoor/outdoor living trend. Encompassing the upstairs is a romantic master suite with fireplace and an adjoining balcony that allows panoramic beach and ocean vistas. There is also an additional junior master suite on the top floor, which would make for a perfect office. Two additional oceanfront bedrooms and a private guest suite with a cozy family room that opens to an extensive beach deck with spa. Elevator & 2 car garage. Enjoy direct beach access to a quiet sandy enclave.

> View additional property information and more photos

MLS ID: 17-289932

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
代理经纪:
Malibu Colony
3104563638

周边设施

周边设施
