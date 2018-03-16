31506 Victoria Point Rd

Exquisite oceanfront Nantucket inspired custom home located in the one of the most private locations on gated prestigious Victoria Point Rd. The entry floor comprises of a kitchen equipped with state of the art Wolf and Sub-zero appliances, and a generous living room with fireplace opening up to an oversized balcony with an outdoor kitchen, successfully incorporating the California indoor/outdoor living trend. Encompassing the upstairs is a romantic master suite with fireplace and an adjoining balcony that allows panoramic beach and ocean vistas. There is also an additional junior master suite on the top floor, which would make for a perfect office. Two additional oceanfront bedrooms and a private guest suite with a cozy family room that opens to an extensive beach deck with spa. Elevator & 2 car garage. Enjoy direct beach access to a quiet sandy enclave.



