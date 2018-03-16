高端地产新闻
在售 - Agoura Hills, CA, United States - ¥7,273,268
Agoura Hills, CA, 91301 - United States

28303 Laura La Plante Dr

约¥7,273,268
原货币价格 $1,148,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 4.5
    浴室 (4 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 2800
    平方英尺

房产描述

Experience this lovely custom built in 2017 with great curb appeal Two story family house, nestled in a peaceful, quite location close to the freeway, hiking trails, restaurants & shopping. The first level features plenty of space for living and entertainment, high ceilings, recessed lights, hardwood floors throughout, formal dining, living room with fireplace. Gourmet kitchen, Samsung stainless steel appliances, breakfast area, leads you to the beautiful grassy backyard, which can fit guests for your private event. You may also find a powder room, laundry area and direct access to the garage on this level. All four bedrooms are upstairs, each with its own bath. Master with huge walk in closet, Jacuzzi tub, double sink and balcony overlooking the grounds. Award winning Las Virgenes School District!

> View additional property information and more photos

MLS ID: 17-289108

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
代理经纪:
Kate Nalbandova
3106668380

联系方式

