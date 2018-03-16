28303 Laura La Plante Dr

Experience this lovely custom built in 2017 with great curb appeal Two story family house, nestled in a peaceful, quite location close to the freeway, hiking trails, restaurants & shopping. The first level features plenty of space for living and entertainment, high ceilings, recessed lights, hardwood floors throughout, formal dining, living room with fireplace. Gourmet kitchen, Samsung stainless steel appliances, breakfast area, leads you to the beautiful grassy backyard, which can fit guests for your private event. You may also find a powder room, laundry area and direct access to the garage on this level. All four bedrooms are upstairs, each with its own bath. Master with huge walk in closet, Jacuzzi tub, double sink and balcony overlooking the grounds. Award winning Las Virgenes School District!



> View additional property information and more photos