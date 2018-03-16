高端地产新闻
在售 - Westwood, MA, United States - ¥13,463,150
免费询盘

Westwood, MA, 02090 - United States

461 Sandy Valley Road

约¥13,463,150
原货币价格 $2,125,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 4.5
    浴室 (3 全卫, 3 半卫)
  • 4519
    平方英尺 (2.23 英亩)

房产描述

Custom crafted estate masterfully executed with Pennsylvania brick exterior & Vermont slate roof and set on 2.23 private acres in one of Westwood's most prestigious & coveted neighborhoods. The dramatic modern interior is a departure from the ordinary. Rooms flow seamlessly into one another. Multiple windows offer panoramic views of the magnificent surrounding landscape. Large first floor master bedroom with full bath & walk-in closet, spacious living room with fireplace opens onto an open family room with fireplace. The European-inspired custom kitchen with fireplace is fully equipped with Sub-Zero & Gaggenau appliances. A sculpture-like spiral staircase leads to a 2nd floor office/loft offering captivating views of the property. Three bedrooms & two full baths complete the spacious 2nd floor. In-ground Gunite swimming pool. Minutes to Lowell Woods, Westwood Center, Rt. 128/I-95, Legacy Place & University Station shopping & commuter train. Only 12 miles to Downtown Boston.

> View additional property information and more photos

MLS ID: 72255545

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
代理经纪:
Thomas Aaron
7812379090

