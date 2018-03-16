461 Sandy Valley Road

Custom crafted estate masterfully executed with Pennsylvania brick exterior & Vermont slate roof and set on 2.23 private acres in one of Westwood's most prestigious & coveted neighborhoods. The dramatic modern interior is a departure from the ordinary. Rooms flow seamlessly into one another. Multiple windows offer panoramic views of the magnificent surrounding landscape. Large first floor master bedroom with full bath & walk-in closet, spacious living room with fireplace opens onto an open family room with fireplace. The European-inspired custom kitchen with fireplace is fully equipped with Sub-Zero & Gaggenau appliances. A sculpture-like spiral staircase leads to a 2nd floor office/loft offering captivating views of the property. Three bedrooms & two full baths complete the spacious 2nd floor. In-ground Gunite swimming pool. Minutes to Lowell Woods, Westwood Center, Rt. 128/I-95, Legacy Place & University Station shopping & commuter train. Only 12 miles to Downtown Boston.



