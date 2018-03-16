845 South Belmont Avenue

This custom brick home, located in sought after Scarsdale Estates, is full of space, details and more. Open floor plan home w/ expansive kitchen & family rm. Kitchen w/ endless counter space, large island, breakfast bar, separate breakfast rm w/ tray ceilings. Opens to grand family rm w/ built ins, fireplace & gorgeous windows to yard. Separate dining rm w/ attchd glass cabinets. Sun drenched screened in porch is inviting for all occasions. Main level office, can also be used for 5th bedrm. Cathedral ceiling master suite w/ walk in closet separate his & her, plus full bath offering a walk in shower & soaking tub. 2nd master suite on main level. Two additl, nice size bedrms, plus walk in closets, jack n jill bathrm, loft & walk in finished attic, complete the 2nd story. Don't forget the full finished basement w/ game room, dance floor/mirrors, bar, exercise rm & finished bonus rm....amazing space for entertainment! Workshop space in heated 3 car garage. Steps to downtown, Metra & more!



