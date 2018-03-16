高端地产新闻
在售 - Arlington Heights, IL, United States - ¥8,857,168
Arlington Heights, IL, 60005 - United States

845 South Belmont Avenue

约¥8,857,168
原货币价格 $1,398,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 5.5
    浴室 (5 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 5782
    平方英尺 (0.459 英亩)

房产描述

This custom brick home, located in sought after Scarsdale Estates, is full of space, details and more. Open floor plan home w/ expansive kitchen & family rm. Kitchen w/ endless counter space, large island, breakfast bar, separate breakfast rm w/ tray ceilings. Opens to grand family rm w/ built ins, fireplace & gorgeous windows to yard. Separate dining rm w/ attchd glass cabinets. Sun drenched screened in porch is inviting for all occasions. Main level office, can also be used for 5th bedrm. Cathedral ceiling master suite w/ walk in closet separate his & her, plus full bath offering a walk in shower & soaking tub. 2nd master suite on main level. Two additl, nice size bedrms, plus walk in closets, jack n jill bathrm, loft & walk in finished attic, complete the 2nd story. Don't forget the full finished basement w/ game room, dance floor/mirrors, bar, exercise rm & finished bonus rm....amazing space for entertainment! Workshop space in heated 3 car garage. Steps to downtown, Metra & more!

> View additional property information and more photos

MLS ID: 09801363

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
代理经纪:
Amy Diamond
8472228741

