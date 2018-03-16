高端地产新闻
在售 - Chicago, IL, United States - ¥8,838,162
Chicago, IL, 60610 - United States

2 West Delaware Place Unit 2702

约¥8,838,162
原货币价格 $1,395,000
共管公寓

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 2207
    平方英尺

房产描述

Super luxury condo in the Gold Coast's best location. Rarely available high floor, stunning and spacious 3 bed/3 bath with south facing Terrace. Gorgeous south and east views, floor to ceiling windows, hardwood floors, stainless steel Viking appliances, California closet organizers and full size washer/dryer in unit. Amenities include outdoor pool/deck, dog walk, indoor and outdoor saunas and whirlpools, gym and party room with 24 hr doorman. 2 garage spots available for an additional cost.

MLS ID: 09801259

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
代理经纪:
Chezi Rafaeli
3126544242

