在售 - Hinsdale, IL, United States - ¥6,962,824
Hinsdale, IL, 60521 - United States

706 Mckinley Lane

约¥6,962,824
原货币价格 $1,099,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 3.5
    浴室 (3 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 0.425
    英亩

房产描述

Quintessential Hinsdale! Colonial Revival residence tucked away on a private corner lot, lush with perennials and an inviting wraparound porch. Meticulously maintained and loved by the same family for over 30 years. Notable architect Bruce George from CVG Architects designed an extensive remodel and addition for the current owners. Gleaming hardwood floors, Marvin windows, oversized custom millwork & three fireplaces. Spectacular octagonal shaped family room with wood beam ceiling, large stone fireplace, built-in book shelves and wet bar. Spacious formals, quiet study with fireplace, gourmet kitchen with beautiful custom cabinetry and extensive millwork throughout. Incredible master suite. Great lower level with recreation room, desk/study area and full bath with steam shower. Steps to train, town & Oak School.

> View additional property information and more photos

MLS ID: 09801265

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
代理经纪:
Kim Lotka
6307898280

