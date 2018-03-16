高端地产新闻
在售 - Southampton, United States - ¥6,969,160
免费询盘

Southampton, 11968 - United States

1469 Majors Path

约¥6,969,160
原货币价格 $1,100,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 3.5
    浴室 (3 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 1742
    平方英尺 (0.5 英亩)

房产描述

Minutes from Southampton Village and close to bay beaches, this bright and beautiful home has been completely renovated to offer an open and gracious floor plan that is perfect for relaxing and entertaining. The large and open double living area has a wood-burning fireplace, while the granite-and-stainless kitchen adjoins a breakfast solarium that overlooks the heated pool and lush gardens. There are three bedrooms and two-and-one-half baths on the main level plus a full guest suite with private entrance on the finished lower level. Amenities include dual zone central air conditioning, gas heating, sprinkler system, and beautifully laid Brazilian cherry hardwood floors throughout. This pristine home is privately situated on one half +/- acre. Offered exclusively by Brown Harris Stevens of the Hamptons.

上市日期: 2017年11月13日

MLS ID: 13699

联系方式

分部：
Brown Harris Stevens
代理经纪:
Jose B. DosSantos
631-903-6147

联系销售团队
