1469 Majors Path

房产描述

Minutes from Southampton Village and close to bay beaches, this bright and beautiful home has been completely renovated to offer an open and gracious floor plan that is perfect for relaxing and entertaining. The large and open double living area has a wood-burning fireplace, while the granite-and-stainless kitchen adjoins a breakfast solarium that overlooks the heated pool and lush gardens. There are three bedrooms and two-and-one-half baths on the main level plus a full guest suite with private entrance on the finished lower level. Amenities include dual zone central air conditioning, gas heating, sprinkler system, and beautifully laid Brazilian cherry hardwood floors throughout. This pristine home is privately situated on one half +/- acre. Offered exclusively by Brown Harris Stevens of the Hamptons.