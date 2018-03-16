房产描述

Opportunity to own a generously proportioned prewar one bedroom in a premier full service building in the highly sought after West Village. Located directly across from Jackson Square Park this apartment affords its occupants the luxury of lush park views from every room. The apartment features include an expansive living/dining area accented by a decorative fireplace, beamed ceilings, period details, original hardwood floors plus oversized closets. The renovated open chef's kitchen with its high-end appliances flows seamlessly allowing for easy entertaining or just cozy evenings at home. 2 Horatio Street, circa 1931, was designed by Robert Lyons and built by the renowned Bing and Bing Organization. This seventeen story coop is perfectly located within close proximity of the vibrant Meatpacking District, the Whitney Museum, the High-Line, Hudson River Park and all the best restaurants and shops the West Village offers.