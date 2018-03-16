高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
在售 - Greenwich Village, United States - ¥8,838,162
Greenwich Village, 10014 - United States

2 Horatio Street

约¥8,838,162
原货币价格 $1,395,000
公寓

详情

  • 1
    卧室
  • 1
    浴室 (1 全卫)

房产描述

Opportunity to own a generously proportioned prewar one bedroom in a premier full service building in the highly sought after West Village. Located directly across from Jackson Square Park this apartment affords its occupants the luxury of lush park views from every room. The apartment features include an expansive living/dining area accented by a decorative fireplace, beamed ceilings, period details, original hardwood floors plus oversized closets. The renovated open chef's kitchen with its high-end appliances flows seamlessly allowing for easy entertaining or just cozy evenings at home. 2 Horatio Street, circa 1931, was designed by Robert Lyons and built by the renowned Bing and Bing Organization. This seventeen story coop is perfectly located within close proximity of the vibrant Meatpacking District, the Whitney Museum, the High-Line, Hudson River Park and all the best restaurants and shops the West Village offers.

上市日期: 2017年11月14日

MLS ID: 17758466

联系方式

分部：
Brown Harris Stevens
代理经纪:
M. Candace Roncone
212-906-0556

联系方式

分部：
Brown Harris Stevens
代理经纪:
M. Candace Roncone
212-906-0556

周边设施

周边设施
