房产描述

Live in luxury on one of the most iconic streets in Manhattan! This brand new, full-service, boutique condominium offers the comforts of contemporary living in renowned Little Italy, one of the few remaining Downtown neighborhoods in the city that retains its historic and Old World charm. These four, unique, converted loft residences have been thoughtfully renovated with a forward, 21st Century sensibility while preserving the grandeur of their industrial, 19th Century past. Each of these expansive, light-filled units offers 11'+ ceilings, period, architectural steel columns, wide-plank oak floors and multi-zone climate control. There is also the exciting possibility of versatile layout options. The large and open kitchens are perfect for entertaining and feature chef's Wolf stoves and Bosch appliances, Hansgrohe fixtures, Caeserstone countertops and walnut cabinets. Bathrooms pamper with soaking tubs, radiant-heated travertine floors and Duravit and Grohe fixtures. Each unit comes with a washer/dryer. These rare and exceptional units truly offer the best of luxury living seamlessly blended with the quintessential details of a storied yesterday. Unit 4A is currently configured as an extra-large, East-facing 1 bedroom/ 2 bathroom, plus home office. This flexible apartment also offers alternate floor plan options if desired. 133 Mulberry Street's amenities include a part-time and virtual doorman, video security, storage and a stunning roof deck with breathtaking, 360 degree views of the Manhattan skyline. Be at the heart of this beloved neighborhood with its unparalleled history, world-famous eateries, boutique shops and easy access to all transportation.