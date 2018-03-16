5716 E Milton Drive

Welcome to the refined craftsmanship of a Walker Custom build. The paver courtyard welcomes you to this Tuscan estate. Upon entering the home reveals the quality finishes you desire: tumbled travertine, soaring ceilings with formal living/dining areas. The gourmet kitchen boasts granite counters, a large center island, 52 inch custom cabinetry & stainless appliances. Entertain in the generously-sized living/dining area graced with a remarkable fireplace. The enchanting master suite presents tray ceilings, generous windows and a an opulent en suite bath. Additional suites feature private en-suite baths and plentiful closets. A separate office for the work t home professional rounds out this extraordinary interior. Exit the patio door to the expansive covered entertainment area complete with



