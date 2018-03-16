0 Lopaka Way Unit 5

Paradise found. Estate sized lots in private community of Maunawili Summit in Kailua. Stunning Ocean, Olomana Mountain, Golf Course, and Koolau views. Mesmerizing stargazing & moon viewing at night. A total of 5 lots avail. Tranquil & quiet, with no neighbors, mountain side of the project. All lots a minimum of 2 acres. 4 lots behind a private gated entry on Lopaka Way, 1 lot at the end of a cul-de-sac on Lopaka Place. Centrally located with short drive to beaches and downtown Honolulu. CPR in process, reservations taken at this time only. Also see MLS #s 201720016,201720025,201720027,201720075. Developers have designed house-lot packages, and 2 general contractors available to consult with. See virtual tour and website by clicking on reel icon.



> View additional property information and more photos