在售 - St Louis, MO, United States - ¥17,739,154
St Louis, MO, 63131 - United States

1228 Tammany Lane

约¥17,739,154
原货币价格 $2,799,917
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 6
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (5 全卫, 2 半卫)
  • 8993
    平方英尺 (1.51 英亩)

房产描述

Exceptional estate home with nearly 9,000 sq ft of living space on 1.5 acres. Recently remodeled & updated inside & out! Main floor addition includes Master suite, SPA, HUGE great room w/commercial grade grill, massive F/P, rec room & oversized fin 3 car garage. 6 beds (2 used as office) 7 baths. Dining room w/custom Amish built ins, Study, Hearth room w/wet bar & stoned Fireplace, Family Rm/Theatre Room, Gourmet kitchen w/highend appliances (Viking stove, fisher Paykel, 3 subzeros, 2 center islands, butler pantry. Radiant floor. Huge Main floor vaulted Master Suite a w/a luxurious master bth opens to private patio overlooking gorgeous pool & deep private grounds. SPA has 16x8 Swim Ex pool! Huge Laundry has dog bath, 2nd half bath. Upper level has second full Master suite w/a luxurious bath. Bedroms 3 & 4 w/jack-jill bath. Bedrms 5 & 6 (used as office) wnd full bth. Fin LL w/ fam rm, full bath. 600 amp service. MUST SEE! Much larger than it looks from street.

> View additional property information and more photos

MLS ID: 17089280

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
分部：
Coldwell Banker Gundaker
代理经纪:
Sue Kelly
6363949300

