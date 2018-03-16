1228 Tammany Lane

Exceptional estate home with nearly 9,000 sq ft of living space on 1.5 acres. Recently remodeled & updated inside & out! Main floor addition includes Master suite, SPA, HUGE great room w/commercial grade grill, massive F/P, rec room & oversized fin 3 car garage. 6 beds (2 used as office) 7 baths. Dining room w/custom Amish built ins, Study, Hearth room w/wet bar & stoned Fireplace, Family Rm/Theatre Room, Gourmet kitchen w/highend appliances (Viking stove, fisher Paykel, 3 subzeros, 2 center islands, butler pantry. Radiant floor. Huge Main floor vaulted Master Suite a w/a luxurious master bth opens to private patio overlooking gorgeous pool & deep private grounds. SPA has 16x8 Swim Ex pool! Huge Laundry has dog bath, 2nd half bath. Upper level has second full Master suite w/a luxurious bath. Bedroms 3 & 4 w/jack-jill bath. Bedrms 5 & 6 (used as office) wnd full bth. Fin LL w/ fam rm, full bath. 600 amp service. MUST SEE! Much larger than it looks from street.



> View additional property information and more photos