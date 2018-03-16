高端地产新闻
在售 - Travelers Rest, United States - ¥7,342,960
免费询盘

Travelers Rest, 29690 - United States

1011 Mountain Summit Road

约¥7,342,960
原货币价格 $1,159,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 3.5
    浴室 (3 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 2.5
    英亩

房产描述

Come and get your slice of the good life at The Cliffs Valley, minutes from downtown Greenville, Asheville, and Hendersonville. This luxurious 4/5 bedroom, and 3.5 bath estate has exquisite views of the SC mountains. The very talented Jason Bergeron with Bergeron Custom Homes created this masterpiece. Spanning over 5,000 SF, this magnificent residence will charm you with its attention to detail. The beautiful rustic style exterior in masonry stucco and natural stone gives this luxury custom home a distinctive curb appeal. The open floor plan draws you in through a dramatic two-story foyer and grand room. As you walk through this wonderful home you'll see spectacular updates and improvements done to latest trends. An elegant formal dining room, tremendous chef's kitchen, study and 2nd master are positioned to maximize your living space. The divine master suite presents high ceilings, lots of windows, and a exquisite bath with a separate custom made shower will allow you to relax and leave your day-to-day stresses behind. The second master suite is on the other side of the home with its own bathroom and access to the back deck. The Grand Room with access to the rear deck gives you a dramatic focal point. Soaring ceilings and wall-to-wall windows are a haven for gazing at the gorgeous views. Downstairs are 2 additional bedroom suites, exercise room with a Murphy Bed, and a game room. The living room downstairs is great for entertaining a crowd. From the den, you have access to the patio with amazing views. The Cliffs Valley is a gated luxury community in the SC mountains that supports the healthy living and wellness lifestyle. Amenities include wellness center, clubhouse, tennis courts, nature center, and a active cycling community. Oh, let's not forget the world-class golf that's home to the Ben Wright-designed, parkland-style golf course.

上市日期: 2017年11月14日

MLS ID: F1711141840700003

联系方式

