1307 Waller St

New Orleans style 4-Star Green 2006 home. Pool:swim jet,heated,auto safety cover. Across from Swede Hill Park. Blue Ribbon Blackshear Fine Arts Academy.Walk to downtown,UT/Medical Center. Victorian features: longleaf pine floors,vintage fixtures,10'ceilings,brick porches,rose window. Modern amenities:chef's kitchen, built-ins(office,window seats,shelves),Jenn-Air appliances,honed stone counters.Master:private balcony, pool view, walk-in closet, gorgeous bath w/encaustic tiles,clawfoot tub,sep. shower.