19215 Palm Vista

房产描述

Incredible "move-in ready" custom estate with two ground floor master suites, located on one of the most desirable private streets in Yorba Linda. From the time you drive up you can see this special home offers a very warm and inviting entrance for guests and family alike. Inside the beautiful home you'll find 4 bedrooms suites, with 4 baths, a huge upstairs Bonus Room with a walk-behind wet bar, fireplace, and pool table. The easy flowing custom floorplan is accented with rich warm wood floors throughout. The central stairway to the upstairs guest bedroom suite, and huge Bonus room, separates the formal living room and a very comfortable Family Room with Fireplace and entertainment center. The family room is conveniently located to the kitchen for easy entertaining. The huge open "Chef's style" kitchen is built around a convenient central, granite counter, serving island. The kitchen is completed with double Gaggenau ovens, a Thermador gas range top, 2 full sized stainless steel dishwashers, a full sized decor warming drawer, and a SubZero side-by-side refrigerator and freezer. With over a acre level lot, there's plenty of room for entertaining a large number of guests in the "resort style" yard; around the salt water pool & spa, the large covered patio with heaters, fans, misters, a fireplace, and convenient BBQ cooking station. The home is also located in the most popular Yorba Linda High School district, close to parks, shopping, & transporta