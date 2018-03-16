Nieuw-loosdrechtsedijk 223

房产描述

This property, situated beside the peaceful lake known as Loosdrechtse Stille Plas, is a unique offer in almost every aspect. Both the thatched villa and the surrounding land plot allow you to experience the great thrill of living at the waterfront. At the side that faces the water, the three floors all have sliding glass doors that encompass the entire facade, as well as terraces.

The magnificent residence is sheltered in a deep cove, a kind of natural harbour, and offers a panoramic view of the peaceful scenery, the beautiful landscape gardens with their old trees, wonderful flower beds and reed-lined bank, which stretches for miles. Along the bank, a gravel path leads to a wooden bridge at the far end of the estate, which features a barbecue area and a private beach. Here, wooden revetment protects the bank from damage. It is safe to swim here.

A romantic wooden house/boathouse with a beautiful terrace over the water lies halfway through the path. This house is currently used as an office, but it can also serve as a guesthouse. But be careful, your guests might never want to leave again! The Villa's ground floor features a fully equipped modern dining kitchen with a fireplace, a terrace, a glazed garden room with fireplace, a heated patio and a lamella sunroof, as well as a luxurious indoor swimming pool with view over the lake, a fitness, spa with sauna and a steam room.

The basement features a cosy wine cellar, as well as technical rooms. At the front of the villa, large stage stairs lead to the covered entrance on the first floor. Through a spacious enclosed porch, you enter the central hall and stairwell with wardrobe. The left wing of the villa features a beautiful (second) kitchen with adjoining dining room with fireplace and a cosy TV corner. The right wing has a spacious living room with a fireplace, as well as an office that can be closed off by a sliding door. Multiple sliding doors open onto the beautiful terrace, which offers an enchanting view over the water.

A stone staircase with wrought iron railings leads to the villa's first floor. This floor has two spacious bedrooms, one of which is currently in use as an office, a bathroom and a master bedroom with a beautiful dressing room and a luxurious bathroom. Almost all rooms have air conditioning.

The villa was built in a modern style. The large land plot of about 1,412,587 ft2 features several buildings and outbuildings, including a beautiful wooden carport in nostalgic style and a day centre for gardeners.

A complete, independent house is also available, for instance for caretakers, parents or children who wish to live on the same property at a discreet distance from the house, thereby maintaining complete privacy.

The entire property is in great condition and needs no work. You can just move in. If you wish to live in a grand, sophisticated residence at a unique place at the Loosdrechtse Plassen, this is your chance.