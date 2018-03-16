高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
在售 - Naples, United States - ¥63,324,322
Naples, 34102 - United States

约¥63,324,322
原货币价格 $9,995,000
独立家庭住宅

Situated on one of Port Royal's most notable streets, Admiralty Parade, is a gracious residence that is unique in its architecture, interior design, and expansive outdoor terraces. Thoughtfully designed by Harrell & Co. Architects and constructed by BCB Homes, Inc., the home accommodates formal entertaining and casual gatherings with equal ease. The aesthetically pleasing, yet exceptionally functional, five bedrooms plus den home is ideally located within a safe harbor location in close proximity to Gordon Pass and the Gulf of Mexico. Port Royal Club membership eligibility.

上市日期: 2017年11月15日

MLS ID: 1711151255012591

联系方式

分部：
William Raveis Real Estate
代理经纪:
Richard G. Prebish, II
239-357-6628

