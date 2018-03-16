Naples, 34102 - United States

房产描述

Situated on one of Port Royal's most notable streets, Admiralty Parade, is a gracious residence that is unique in its architecture, interior design, and expansive outdoor terraces. Thoughtfully designed by Harrell & Co. Architects and constructed by BCB Homes, Inc., the home accommodates formal entertaining and casual gatherings with equal ease. The aesthetically pleasing, yet exceptionally functional, five bedrooms plus den home is ideally located within a safe harbor location in close proximity to Gordon Pass and the Gulf of Mexico. Port Royal Club membership eligibility.