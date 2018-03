房产描述

Trophy estate of the Hill Country, almost 7 acres covering one of the highest hills in the area, offering extraordinary panoramic views of Lake Travis' main basin, European influenced manor, formal gardens, and pool and spa that overlook 650' of waterfront. One of the largest private docks with tram access on lake. 2BD/ 2BH vintage guest house with it's own sweeping views of lake. Additional acreage available, see MLS#8389310 with equestrian facilities, sport court, and more.