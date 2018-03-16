高端地产新闻
在售 - Anaheim Hills, United States - ¥8,863,504
Anaheim Hills, 92808 - United States

704 S. Hidden Creek Circle

约¥8,863,504
原货币价格 $1,399,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 6
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 3500
    平方英尺 (0.33 英亩)

房产描述

Located in the guard gated community of Belsomet, one of Anaheim Hill's premier communities, this corner lot home offers luxurious appeal and approximately 3,500 square feet of living space. With a highly desireable first floor bedroom this home has a total of 6 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms. Lovingly maintained, and gorgeous inside - thoughtful upgrades throughout include a neutral paint palette, vaulted ceilings, plantation shutters, updated bathrooms with granite and so much more. The open, large family room is steps from the formal dining room and gourmet style kitchen complete with large center island with conversation seating, dark wood cabinetry, granite counters, six burner cooktop, and spacious pantry. Elegant master suite features vaulted ceilings, cozy fireplace and seating area, dual sinks, a large jetted soaking tub with view of the hills and trees and dual walk-in closet. A wonderful oasis set against a green hillside this entertainers paradise offers a casita with outdoor fireplace, built in BBQ area and separate pool house with spacious room and full bathroom. With its ideal location, versatile floor plan including a 4 car garage and RV parking, this rarely available home is the one you have been looking for! Close to award winning schools, all freeways and toll roads and neighborhood close to shopping dining and entertainment! This is the one for you!

MLS ID: F1711151240700027

联系方式

分部：
First Team Real Estate - Anaheim Hills
代理经纪:
Michael Kelly
(714) 422-8520

