704 S. Hidden Creek Circle

房产描述

Located in the guard gated community of Belsomet, one of Anaheim Hill's premier communities, this corner lot home offers luxurious appeal and approximately 3,500 square feet of living space. With a highly desireable first floor bedroom this home has a total of 6 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms. Lovingly maintained, and gorgeous inside - thoughtful upgrades throughout include a neutral paint palette, vaulted ceilings, plantation shutters, updated bathrooms with granite and so much more. The open, large family room is steps from the formal dining room and gourmet style kitchen complete with large center island with conversation seating, dark wood cabinetry, granite counters, six burner cooktop, and spacious pantry. Elegant master suite features vaulted ceilings, cozy fireplace and seating area, dual sinks, a large jetted soaking tub with view of the hills and trees and dual walk-in closet. A wonderful oasis set against a green hillside this entertainers paradise offers a casita with outdoor fireplace, built in BBQ area and separate pool house with spacious room and full bathroom. With its ideal location, versatile floor plan including a 4 car garage and RV parking, this rarely available home is the one you have been looking for! Close to award winning schools, all freeways and toll roads and neighborhood close to shopping dining and entertainment! This is the one for you!