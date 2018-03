房产描述

Charming and recently renovated Provencal villa located in a quiet area, only 5 min walk to the shops and restaurants of the village of La Colle-sur-Loup. Set on a dominant position, it boasts a magnificent view over the village of Saint-Paul de Vence and a beautiful terraces with sea view. The last renovations works gives a warm atmosphere. It features 5 bedrooms including a guest apartment, a beautiful pool area and a garage.