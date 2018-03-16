Aljezur, 8670-138 - Portugal

Farm located in the municipality of Aljezur. 1km of sea cliff, with small beaches, 2 of them in the extreme. Private dam with capacity of 200,000 m3 and area of 10 hectares at the level of full filling. It has electricity on the edge of it. Cork oaks, holm oaks, poplars, pines and eucalyptus. Stable with capacity for 300 heads of cattle, several houses, warehouses, areas of pigs, haystacks, among others. Farm susceptible of installation of agro-forestry and tourist project, ecologically balanced with low density, aiming to use the wide natural resources. Set in the natural park of the Costa Vicentina, it is a 90-minute drive from Faro International Airport.Area: 2,680.00 (m²)

