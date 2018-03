房产描述

Nestled in the countryside of Saint-Paul de Vence, in total peace and quite this charming property boasts an optimal exposure which garantees a maximum sunshine throughout the day. The interior is in perfect condition and offers 4 beautiful bedrooms. It is surrounded by large grounds of about 4300 sqm with swimming pool and pool-house. It also features a beautiful panoramic view on the village of Saint-Paul de Vence.