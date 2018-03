房产描述

Own a piece of Austin's history; the McDonald-McGowan House was built in 1876 and has served as a residence to mayors and governors over the years. A stunning example of Second Empire architecture, the property has been lovingly restored to honor the original designs. Featuring three floors, multiple rooms, and several bathrooms, the house is perfect for an upscale office, B&B or event space. The back garden is large and hosts a separate carriage house plus five parking spaces.