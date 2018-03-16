2 Town Landing Road

房产描述

Custom built in 2014, this architect-designed timber frame home offers stunning craftsmanship throughout. Conveniently located on Town Landing Road with access to the town's waterfront amenities. This home offers 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, indoor/outdoor lap pool opening to outdoor patio, stone fireplace, 2-car garage, and lots of outdoor living space. Attached to the main house is an 1820's classic cape with 3 bedrooms. This living area has excellent income potential or additional space for extended family.