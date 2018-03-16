高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Falmouth, United States - ¥7,571,042
免费询盘

Falmouth, United States

2 Town Landing Road

约¥7,571,042
原货币价格 $1,195,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 0.5
    英亩

房产描述

Custom built in 2014, this architect-designed timber frame home offers stunning craftsmanship throughout. Conveniently located on Town Landing Road with access to the town's waterfront amenities. This home offers 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, indoor/outdoor lap pool opening to outdoor patio, stone fireplace, 2-car garage, and lots of outdoor living space. Attached to the main house is an 1820's classic cape with 3 bedrooms. This living area has excellent income potential or additional space for extended family.

MLS ID: F1711150247700008

联系方式

分部：
LandVest Inc
代理经纪:
John Scribner
207.874.2057

联系方式

分部：
LandVest Inc
代理经纪:
John Scribner
207.874.2057

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_