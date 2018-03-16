高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Tourrettes Sur Loup, France - ¥9,813,506
免费询盘

Tourrettes Sur Loup, 06140 - France

约¥9,813,506
原货币价格 $1,548,946
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 1.5
    浴室 (1 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 1959
    平方英尺

房产描述

This charming Provencal villa combines traditional style with exposed beams and beautiful high ceiling and contemporary style with its wide openings and modern amenities. Located a few minutes walk from the village of Tourrettes-sur-Loup, in a very quiet area on flat grounds of about 2400 sqm planted with magnificent olive and citrus trees. A large pool area with Jacuzzi completes the offering. On approx. 180 sqm, the villa offers three bedrooms and the possibility to fit in a fourth one.

MLS ID: F1711141840700017

联系方式

分部：
Michaël Zingraf Real Estate
代理经纪:
Michaël Zingraf Saint-Paul de Vence
+33 4 93 32 32 32

联系方式

分部：
Michaël Zingraf Real Estate
代理经纪:
Michaël Zingraf Saint-Paul de Vence
+33 4 93 32 32 32

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_