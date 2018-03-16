Tourrettes Sur Loup, Provence-Alpes-Cote D'Azur - ¥9,813,506
Tourrettes Sur Loup, 06140 - France
约¥9,813,506
原货币价格 $1,548,946
独立家庭住宅
详情
3
卧室
1.5
浴室 (1 全卫, 1 半卫)
1959
平方英尺
房产描述
This charming Provencal villa combines traditional style with exposed beams and beautiful high ceiling and contemporary style with its wide openings and modern amenities. Located a few minutes walk from the village of Tourrettes-sur-Loup, in a very quiet area on flat grounds of about 2400 sqm planted with magnificent olive and citrus trees. A large pool area with Jacuzzi completes the offering. On approx. 180 sqm, the villa offers three bedrooms and the possibility to fit in a fourth one.