Tourrettes Sur Loup, 06140 - France

房产描述

This charming Provencal villa combines traditional style with exposed beams and beautiful high ceiling and contemporary style with its wide openings and modern amenities. Located a few minutes walk from the village of Tourrettes-sur-Loup, in a very quiet area on flat grounds of about 2400 sqm planted with magnificent olive and citrus trees. A large pool area with Jacuzzi completes the offering. On approx. 180 sqm, the villa offers three bedrooms and the possibility to fit in a fourth one.