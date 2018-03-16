高端地产新闻
在售 - The Bahamas - ¥20,590,700
The Bahamas

约¥20,590,700
原货币价格 $3,250,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 3000
    平方英尺

房产描述

A John Volk inspired original Lyford Cay home with all the character and charm one likes of these original houses. It is a 0.76 acre corner lot and has 192.7 feet of canal frontage.

The house has lovely drawing room with high ceiling and large windows. Opening onto a Bahama room, which leads out to the pool area. There is a spacious dining room, kitchen, laundry room and carport which can fit 2 cars. There are 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms in total. The master bedroom is very spacious.

The property has been well maintained but could benefit from renovation. It sits on a good sized parcel of land. There is plenty of room and scope for someone to make a wonderful home and even add a good cottage.

The gated community of Lyford Cay is situated at the western end of New Providence. Home to the exclusive Lyford Cay Club which features a beautiful white sand beach, golf course, marina, tennis courts, fitness center and international school.

MLS ID: F1711141840700030

联系方式

分部：
H G Christie Ltd
代理经纪:
Philip Hillier
+1 242 322 1041

