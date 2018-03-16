高端地产新闻
在售 - Plantation, United States - ¥7,444,330
Plantation, 33323 - United States

12060 Nw 10th St

约¥7,444,330
原货币价格 $1,175,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 4.5
    浴室 (4 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 5408
    平方英尺 (0.92 英亩)

房产描述

Make this beautiful, well-built, 1995 estate your blank canvas to put your personal touches, and upgrades. Grandeur in appearance, this property offers a superior footprint of the division of bedrooms and baths. Theres a Master Suite down, plus 2 additional bedrooms, which one can be a guest bedroom or Mother-In-law suite on the other side of the home. Upstairs is another additional large 2 bedrooms with Jack-in-Jill full bath, plus one of the bedrooms has a private balcony. A chefs working size kitchen offers cabinets galore and working island. All overlooking family size entertainment room with natural burning, floor to ceiling cut coral fireplace. Outside offers an exceptionally large screened patio with pool and spa, with lots of room for a summer kitchen. Besides the 3 car garage, theres a 45X15, 2 story RV garage, sitting on this 40,226 Sq. Ft. landscaped property. The roof was replaced in 2006 and all three A/C's have been replaced this year. All this and more, is located and surrounded by large custom built properties.

上市日期: 2017年11月11日

MLS ID: F1711112039700007

联系方式

分部：
EWM Realty International
代理经纪:
Maxine Hagey
954-562-6717

周边设施

周边设施
