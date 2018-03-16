12060 Nw 10th St

房产描述

Make this beautiful, well-built, 1995 estate your blank canvas to put your personal touches, and upgrades. Grandeur in appearance, this property offers a superior footprint of the division of bedrooms and baths. Theres a Master Suite down, plus 2 additional bedrooms, which one can be a guest bedroom or Mother-In-law suite on the other side of the home. Upstairs is another additional large 2 bedrooms with Jack-in-Jill full bath, plus one of the bedrooms has a private balcony. A chefs working size kitchen offers cabinets galore and working island. All overlooking family size entertainment room with natural burning, floor to ceiling cut coral fireplace. Outside offers an exceptionally large screened patio with pool and spa, with lots of room for a summer kitchen. Besides the 3 car garage, theres a 45X15, 2 story RV garage, sitting on this 40,226 Sq. Ft. landscaped property. The roof was replaced in 2006 and all three A/C's have been replaced this year. All this and more, is located and surrounded by large custom built properties.



