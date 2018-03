207 Holiday Drive

房产描述

GOLDEN ISLES WATERFRONT HOME RIGHT NEAR THE INTRACOASTAL WATERWAY WITH NO FIXED BRIDGES, DEEPWATER AND EASY OCEAN ACCESS. STATE-OF-THE-ART NEW BATTER PILE SEAWALL AND CONCRETE DOCK ARE READY TO ACCOMMODATE YOUR VESSEL. LOT SIZE 85 FEET WIDE X 150 FEET DEEP. TWO-STORY HOME FEATURES 4 BEDROOMS, 3.5 BATHS, MASTER SUITE ON GROUND LEVEL, SUN-FILLED INTERIOR, SOUTHERN EXPOSURE ENTERTAINERS BACKYARD WITH POOL AND WATER VIEWS. LOCATED IN SOUGHT AFTER GATED WATERFRONT COMMUNITY 5 MINUTES TO BEACH, SHOPS, DINING AND ENTERTAINMENT. CENTRAL LOCATION BETWEEN MIAMI AND FORT LAUDERDALE.