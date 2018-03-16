1626 Bahia Vista St

房产描述

UNDER CONSTRUCTION-WEST OF THE TRAIL… Another exceptional home by ARRO Development with Rosecorp Homes, J C Drafting & Design and Toni Vecchitto Design. The sought-after location close to Downtown Sarasota & Southside Village, fabulous Coastal/Traditional style home and a pretty lot with over 10,000 SF make a winning combination. This will be a great family compound with many flexible spaces. The first level features the master suite, guest bedroom and bath, great room, open kitchen, separate dining and breakfast rooms, and library. The second level has a second master suite, opening to front deck and separate office/sitting room (opens to the bonus room), 2 other bedrooms en suite, large bonus room. You will love entertaining in the beautiful kitchen with large natural quartz island. Exceptional detailing, wood floors, designer porcelain tiles and gas fireplace. Beautiful entry porch with Sapele wood louvered front door. Impact windows and doors, foam insulation, tankless water heater, sound insulation around bedroom walls and many other energy efficient details.Covered veranda with outdoor kitchen. Long pool with heated spa and outdoor fire pit. Pretty, private backyard. Excellent location! Beautiful home! Estimated competition is the end of February.