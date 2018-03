房产描述

Tropical Modern resort style 5/3.5 two story home remodeled in 2005 with 5,282 total square feet on a walled & gated 15,000 square lot with a super expansive pool/patio entertaining area, impact glass French doors & windows, large, light & bright rooms, tall ceilings, fabulous gourmet chefs style kitchen w/all Viking appliances, huge infinity edge pool, large master suite upstairs w/2 other bedrooms and a Jack & Jill style bth. Downstairs bedroom like a 2nd master + another bedroom, 1.5 bths.