Tbd Wagner Way

This is a one-of-a-kind 35 acre parcel in the exclusive West Meadows Community located directly across from the Telluride Mountain Village entrance. The property offers one of the most spectacular building sites in the region, with ample space for a guest house and barn, and is ideally situated adjacent to the West Meadows open space acreage. This is without question the finest equestrian real estate parcel in the area with such close proximity to the Mountain Village and the Historic Town of Telluride.