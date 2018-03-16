高端地产新闻
在售 - Telluride, United States - ¥26,926,300
免费询盘

Telluride, 81435 - United States

Tbd Wagner Way

约¥26,926,300
原货币价格 $4,250,000
土地

详情

  • 35.2
    英亩

房产描述

This is a one-of-a-kind 35 acre parcel in the exclusive West Meadows Community located directly across from the Telluride Mountain Village entrance. The property offers one of the most spectacular building sites in the region, with ample space for a guest house and barn, and is ideally situated adjacent to the West Meadows open space acreage. This is without question the finest equestrian real estate parcel in the area with such close proximity to the Mountain Village and the Historic Town of Telluride.

MLS ID: F1711141840700002

联系方式

分部：
Telluride Real Estate Corp
代理经纪:
Alex Martin
(970) 728-1669

