Eleuthera, The Bahamas

A beautifully designed multi residential building in the heart of Governor's Harbour.
A Total of 6 bedrooms, 4 residences. 2, One Bedroom Condominiums, 2, Two Bedroom Condominiums
Anchor Point Condominiums are being offered at an excellent price, constructed and ready for furnishings.
Each floor offers two units, a one bedroom and a two bedroom, for a total of four units, six bedrooms and baths. Designed with island living in mind, porches and decks, capturing the essence of the islands.
A beach, shell collector's favorite - snorkeling and fishing all make it a wonderful place for winter residents, or full time retirement.
Steel frame structure on an elevated concrete slab, all utilities available.