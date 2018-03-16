高端地产新闻
在售 - Eleuthera, The Bahamas - ¥11,404,080
Eleuthera, The Bahamas

约¥11,404,080
原货币价格 $1,800,000
共管公寓

详情

  • 6
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (6 全卫)
  • 3488
    平方英尺

房产描述

A beautifully designed multi residential building in the heart of Governor's Harbour.

A Total of 6 bedrooms, 4 residences.
2, One Bedroom Condominiums,
2, Two Bedroom Condominiums

Anchor Point Condominiums are being offered at an excellent price, constructed and ready for furnishings.

Each floor offers two units, a one bedroom and a two bedroom, for a total of four units, six bedrooms and baths.
Designed with island living in mind, porches and decks, capturing the essence of the islands.

A beach, shell collector's favorite - snorkeling and fishing all make it a wonderful place for winter residents, or full time retirement.

Steel frame structure on an elevated concrete slab, all utilities available.

An excellent investment.

MLS ID: F1711150247700006

联系方式

分部：
H G Christie Ltd
代理经纪:
Rhonda Waton
+1 242 332 3404

