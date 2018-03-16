Eleuthera, The Bahamas

房产描述

A beautifully designed multi residential building in the heart of Governor's Harbour.



A Total of 6 bedrooms, 4 residences.

2, One Bedroom Condominiums,

2, Two Bedroom Condominiums



Anchor Point Condominiums are being offered at an excellent price, constructed and ready for furnishings.



Each floor offers two units, a one bedroom and a two bedroom, for a total of four units, six bedrooms and baths.

Designed with island living in mind, porches and decks, capturing the essence of the islands.



A beach, shell collector's favorite - snorkeling and fishing all make it a wonderful place for winter residents, or full time retirement.



Steel frame structure on an elevated concrete slab, all utilities available.



An excellent investment.



