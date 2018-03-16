高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Eleuthera, The Bahamas - ¥7,602,720
免费询盘

Eleuthera, The Bahamas

约¥7,602,720
原货币价格 $1,200,000
共管公寓

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 8250
    平方英尺

房产描述

An excellent opportunity to own in the heart of the most burgeoning out island in the Bahamas, Anchor Point Condominiums are being offered at an excellent price, constructed and ready for furnishings.

Each floor offers a two bedroom, two bath residence, flowing and opening out to the decks, looking over Anchor Bay Governor's Harbour, capturing the essence of the islands.

The local bakery, the guiltiest of pleasures, a stroll around the corner. The beloved Haynes Library, local historical churches and island flavor food joints, grocery stores, various goods and services, close, no need for a car and part of the family community. a beach, shell collector's favorite, snorkeling, fishing, all makes it a wonderful place for winter residents, or full time retirement.

Make Anchor Point your home or investment today!

MLS ID: F1711150028700008

联系方式

分部：
H G Christie Ltd
代理经纪:
Rhonda Waton
+1 242 332 3404

联系方式

分部：
H G Christie Ltd
代理经纪:
Rhonda Waton
+1 242 332 3404

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_