Eleuthera, The Bahamas

An excellent opportunity to own in the heart of the most burgeoning out island in the Bahamas, Anchor Point Condominiums are being offered at an excellent price, constructed and ready for furnishings.



Each floor offers a two bedroom, two bath residence, flowing and opening out to the decks, looking over Anchor Bay Governor's Harbour, capturing the essence of the islands.



The local bakery, the guiltiest of pleasures, a stroll around the corner. The beloved Haynes Library, local historical churches and island flavor food joints, grocery stores, various goods and services, close, no need for a car and part of the family community. a beach, shell collector's favorite, snorkeling, fishing, all makes it a wonderful place for winter residents, or full time retirement.



Make Anchor Point your home or investment today!

