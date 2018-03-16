Paris, 75004 - France

房产描述

Quai des Fleurs. This exceptional 12-room apartment on the third and fourth floors of a luxurious building located on the capital’s historic Ile de la Cité commands views of Notre Dame Cathedral, the Seine and the Ile Saint Louis. Offering 430 sqm of elegant living space featuring Herringbone parquet flooring and fireplaces, it includes a spacious living/reception room bathed in sunshine thanks to several floor-to-ceiling windows, a dining room, a kitchen, four bedrooms and three shower rooms. The upper floor comprises a master suite, a sitting room, a study and three further bedrooms. With four maid’s bedrooms and four cellars.