Paris, 75006 - France

房产描述

This magnificent 307 sqm apartment is on the “piano nobile” of a superb 18th century building in the immediate vicinity of Luxembourg Gardens and near the emblematic 17th century Saint Sulpice Church. Oozing with refined period charm, it features a beautiful entrance hall leading to a suite of five sumptuous reception rooms boasting near 4-metre high ceilings with exquisite mouldings, Versailles-style parquet flooring and “en trumeau” fireplaces. Three bedrooms include an exceptional over 60 sqm suite with a study and two bathrooms and dressing rooms, one for Sir, one for Madam. In a prime location in the capital’s prestigious 6th District’s Odeon area. Possibility of parking.