高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Paris, France - 请联系我们或经纪人查询价格
免费询盘

Paris, 75006 - France

约请联系我们或经纪人查询价格
公寓

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 3304
    平方英尺

房产描述

This magnificent 307 sqm apartment is on the “piano nobile” of a superb 18th century building in the immediate vicinity of Luxembourg Gardens and near the emblematic 17th century Saint Sulpice Church. Oozing with refined period charm, it features a beautiful entrance hall leading to a suite of five sumptuous reception rooms boasting near 4-metre high ceilings with exquisite mouldings, Versailles-style parquet flooring and “en trumeau” fireplaces. Three bedrooms include an exceptional over 60 sqm suite with a study and two bathrooms and dressing rooms, one for Sir, one for Madam. In a prime location in the capital’s prestigious 6th District’s Odeon area. Possibility of parking.

MLS ID: F1711141840700026

联系方式

分部：
Daniel Féau Conseil Immobilier
代理经纪:
Daniel Féau Saint-Germain
+33 (0)1 44 07 30 00

联系方式

分部：
Daniel Féau Conseil Immobilier
代理经纪:
Daniel Féau Saint-Germain
+33 (0)1 44 07 30 00

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_