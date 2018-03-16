Paris, 75007 - France

房产描述

In the capital’s prestigious Varenne neighbourhood. This exceptional 9-room apartment on the fourth floor of a luxurious turn-of-the-century building with a lift has undergone a meticulous renovation. Floor through and set between the street and a courtyard, it comprises an entrance hall, a superb triple living/reception room with a fireplace, a kitchen with dining facilities, five bedrooms, two bathrooms with toilets, and a separate toilet. The apartment benefits from ample fitted storage space. Sold with a cellar. A complete file is available on request.