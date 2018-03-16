高端地产新闻
在售 - Paris, France - ¥51,501,283
Paris, 75007 - France

约¥51,501,283
原货币价格 $8,128,872
公寓

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 4092
    平方英尺

房产描述

In the capital’s prestigious Varenne neighbourhood. This exceptional 9-room apartment on the fourth floor of a luxurious turn-of-the-century building with a lift has undergone a meticulous renovation. Floor through and set between the street and a courtyard, it comprises an entrance hall, a superb triple living/reception room with a fireplace, a kitchen with dining facilities, five bedrooms, two bathrooms with toilets, and a separate toilet. The apartment benefits from ample fitted storage space. Sold with a cellar. A complete file is available on request.

MLS ID: F1711141840700027

联系方式

分部：
Daniel Féau Conseil Immobilier
代理经纪:
Daniel Féau Saint-Germain
+33 (0)1 44 07 30 00

周边设施

