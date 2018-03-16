高端地产新闻
在售 - Paris, France - ¥54,955,638
Paris, 75004 - France

约¥54,955,638
原货币价格 $8,674,101
公寓

  • 3
    卧室
  • 2152
    平方英尺

Quai d’Orléans. This exceptional apartment on the second floor of a superb 18th century building is fully south facing, and enjoys open views of the Seine and many of the capital’s iconic landmarks. 207 sqm of elegant floor through living space oozing with period charm includes a magnificent living/reception room, a dining room, a spacious kitchen, a study and three bedrooms. Superb period features include parquet flooring, mouldings and a fireplace. Sold with a studio apartment. The building has a caretaker, and is equipped with a lift. A stunning property on historic Ile Saint Louis, one of the capital’s most desirable locations.

MLS ID: F1711141840700024

分部：
Daniel Féau Conseil Immobilier
代理经纪:
Daniel Féau Marais
+33 (0)1 44 54 15 30

