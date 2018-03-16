高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
待售 - Park City, UT, United States - ¥7,437,994
免费询盘

Black Bear Lodge, Park City, UT, 84060 - United States

7447 Royal St. E. #351 A & B

约¥7,437,994
原货币价格 $1,174,000
共管公寓

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 2987
    平方英尺

房产描述

Highly desirable Upper Deer Valley condo with ski views, located just steps from ski slopes with TWO 2-bedroom's connected thru a common vestibule. Flexibility to be used together or separately. Desirable rental configuration. Rental history available upon request. Use the condo whenever you want, then rent it to offset ownership costs, or use one side, and rent the other side for added potential income. Located across the street from Deer Valley's mid-mountain Silver Lake Lodge, and provides easy,walk-to ski access. Located on the bus line, ride the free bus to dining/shopping. Two hot tubs, two decks, two laundry rooms,two covered parking spaces. Sold Fully Furnished, Art work excluded.

房产特征

  • 景观
  • 报警系统
  • 草坪
  • 私人停车位

上市日期: 2017年11月14日

MLS ID: 11704564

联系方式

分部：
BHHS Utah Properties - SV
代理经纪:
Matthew Magnotta
435-602-0904

联系方式

分部：
BHHS Utah Properties - SV
代理经纪:
Matthew Magnotta
435-602-0904

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_