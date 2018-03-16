7447 Royal St. E. #351 A & B

房产描述

Highly desirable Upper Deer Valley condo with ski views, located just steps from ski slopes with TWO 2-bedroom's connected thru a common vestibule. Flexibility to be used together or separately. Desirable rental configuration. Rental history available upon request. Use the condo whenever you want, then rent it to offset ownership costs, or use one side, and rent the other side for added potential income. Located across the street from Deer Valley's mid-mountain Silver Lake Lodge, and provides easy,walk-to ski access. Located on the bus line, ride the free bus to dining/shopping. Two hot tubs, two decks, two laundry rooms,two covered parking spaces. Sold Fully Furnished, Art work excluded.