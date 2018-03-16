174 Chestnut Oaks Drive

房产描述

For a price including furnishings - See MLS#1356136 . PREPARE TO FALL IN LOVE as you approach through the gated entrance and venture along the landscaped drive, you will arrive at a crowning hilltop overlooking this 57-acre estate. You will be at one of the highest elevations in Pickens County, and this stunning craftsman designed brick estate with cedar shake accents, will delight youâ¦ It overlooks the surrounding vista of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Dramatic 360 ? multi views reward the senses with the light, drama, and tranquility of this wilderness sanctuary. The original home was built in the 90âs, and completely renovated and expanded in 2008, designed by architect Joel Van Dyke, owner of Freeman and Major Architects. The huge great room is oriented to take advantage of the best mountain views on the property; the northwest exposure frames incredible sunsets beyond imagination and features a massive stone fireplace, encouraging large gatherings. The kitchen captures your heart with its octagonal beamed ceiling and clerestory windows which bring in natural light to enhance the interior. With granite countertops, two-tone cabinetry and commercial grade, Jenn-air and Miele appliances, this kitchen is exquisitely designed. Interior rooms seamlessly interweave with the outside living spaces, as double-volume windows and glass doors open onto the terraces that embrace superb unobstructed views of the estateâs manicured gardens and iconic Table Rock Mountain. The Master Suite truly is a retreat and offers a lavish bath complete with a large frameless glass shower, relaxing jetted tub, and furniture quality vanities. Expansive views and high-ceiling twin dormers flood the space with light throughout the day. Two additional sleeping quarters can be found in the main house complete with luxurious ensuite baths and a full semi-finished basement with workshop, storage, exercise area and full finished oversized closet for temp controlled storage. Additional storage can be found in the attic above the 2-car attached garage which can be accessed by a remote that electronically lowers the staircase. A covered breezeway links the main house with the 3-car detached garage, and Guest Quarters. The garage boasts a finished showroom floor, with plenty of room for recreational toys. The separate Guest Quarters offers wonderful living space with full kitchen, two additional bedrooms & baths, as well as a great room & covered porch. Acting as a gateway from the courtyard to the expansive outdoor living area, the breezeway also leads to the exterior flagstone walkways that connect the terraces, patios and luxuriously landscaped outdoor living areas. This home is supported by a full home generator system and large water storage system (Should it ever be needed). Location is in close proximity to Clemsonâs Memorial Stadium, surrounding lakes (Keowee), and national parks; all of which will complement this fantastic fulfillment of living an alluring mountain lifestyle. **square footage does not include the guest house or the finished basement area.**